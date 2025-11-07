Assam police seize grenades and ammunition in Udalguri forest raid, one arrested
Assam police seized grenades and ammunition during a raid in Udalguri forest, arresting one person. The investigation into the source and motive behind the weapons is ongoing
Udalguri Police, acting on specific intelligence, recovered explosives and ammunition from Dimasunga Jungle in Lalpani under Mazbat Police Station. The operation was carried out by a team led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bhergaon.
During the search, officers seized two live grenades, 55 rounds of live ammunition, one detonator, and other related materials.
Police have arrested one person, identified as Papu Koch alias Bijoy Axom, in connection with the recovery. According to officials, the suspect guided the police team to the location where the explosives had been hidden.
Authorities said further investigation is underway to determine the source and intended use of the seized materials.
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