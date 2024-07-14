The Assam Police successfully intercepted a drug trafficking attempt in Missamari, Sonitpur, resulting in the arrest of one individual and the seizure of suspected heroin.

Acting on specific intelligence, Officer-in-Charge of Missamari Police Station, Sub-Inspector Simanta Pathak, led a team in the operation. The police apprehended Abdul Kalam, recovering 14.50 grams of a substance believed to be heroin from his possession.

In addition to the narcotics, law enforcement also seized Kalam's vehicle, which bears the registration number AS01DW9607. The confiscation of the vehicle suggests it may have been used in the transportation of illegal substances.