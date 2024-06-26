Assam police seize heroin, arrest one in Nagaon on anti-drug day
Assam police, led by Sub-Inspector Budu Ram Das, made a notable drug bust in Nagaon district, seizing 20 containers of suspected heroin. One suspect has been arrested as part of this targeted operation.
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Assam police seize heroin, arrest one in Nagaon on anti-drug day
Assam police, on the International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking, made a significant drug bust in Nagaon district.
A team led by Sub-Inspector Budu Ram Das of Rangaloo Police Post recovered 20 plastic containers filled with suspected heroin.
The seized substance, weighing a total of 2.45 grams, was confiscated during a targeted operation. Authorities have arrested one suspect in connection with the incident.
This successful intervention is a part of the ongoing efforts of local law enforcement to combat drug trafficking in the region.
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