Assam police conducted a successful anti-narcotics operation, resulting in the seizure of suspected heroin and the arrest of two individuals.

The operation, led by Sub-Inspector Utpal Baishya of Sadar Police Station, took place in the Nagaon district of Assam.

During the raid, officers recovered a soap case containing what is believed to be heroin. The substance, weighing 12.49 grams, has been sent for laboratory analysis to confirm its composition.

Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the seizure. They are currently being held for questioning and further legal proceedings.