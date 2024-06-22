A team from the Pan Bazaar Police Station apprehended Sokiton Begum after seizing 50 vials of suspected heroin weighing 65.84 grams. The arrest was made following a red-handed catch by vigilant officers. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant heroin seizure by the Assam Police in Cachar district. The operation, based on confidential information, targeted a vehicle at Chalchapra on NH 37, resulting in the interception of 974 grams of heroin valued at Rs 5 crore.

Chief Minister Sarma commented, "Based on secret inputs, Cachar Police conducted a special operation at Chalchapra, NH 37, and intercepted a vehicle transporting heroin from a neighboring state. The successful operation led to the apprehension of one individual."

Sources familiar with the operation revealed that the intelligence inputs had alerted authorities to the transportation of a substantial quantity of heroin through the region.