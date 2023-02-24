In an ongoing campaign against drug abuse, Assam Police has made a major breakthrough by seizing a huge amount of suspected heroin worth over 3 crores from two women residing in Mizoram.

According to Superintendent of Police, Cachar Numal Mahatta, the search operation was launched by Sadar OC Amit Kumar Singh along with Rangirkhari TOP team based on inputs received, and led to the seizure of 25 soapboxes filled with suspected heroin.

The two women, who were residents of Aizawl in Mizoram, had allegedly brought the drugs from their neighbouring state and were planning to transport it to another state when they were caught by the Assam Police.

SP Mahatta also stated that this was a part of Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma's efforts to make the state drug-free. The two women have been arrested and further investigations are underway.

Earlier in the day, In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, Bajali police apprehended three individuals, namely Habijul Islam from Dhumarpathar, Azijul Haque from Pakrimuri, and Suleiman Ali from Chilapatni. The operation, led by Anup Joyti Patiri, the official in-charge of Patacharkuchi police station, and Dharmendra Das, the in-charge of Pathsala out post, culminated in a successful raid at Kahara Chawk.

The raid resulted in the recovery of 680 grams of suspected brown sugar worth Rs. 80 lakhs in the black market, along with three mobile phones. Furthermore, the police seized a Tata Maximo vehicle with the registration number AS 15 AC 3362. The suspects are now in police custody and are being questioned regarding the matter.

Earlier on February 22, In a major crackdown, Sonitpur police intercepted a vehicle on Tuesday night at Bhalukpong Checking Point under Chariduar PS, near Assam Arunachal Border.

During the investigation 14 packets of suspected cannabis weighing 575 KG is recovered from the vehicle and seized. Notably, a person who was involved with the matter has been arrested. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday via twitter lauded Assam police for their quick action.