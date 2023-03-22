Continuing its relentless efforts against the illegal drug trade, Assam Police on March 22, seized suspected heroin along the Assam-Mizoram border.

A search operation was led by Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das after a vehicle bearing registration number AS/11/EC/2082 was intercepted at the Veterbond area under the Ratabari police station. Upon searching the vehicle, the police recovered at a total of 121 soaps containing one-and-a-half kilograms of heroin were recovered.

Police arrested two individuals in this regard and they have been identified as Abdul Kalam and Saju Mohammed.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meanwhile applauded the efforts of Assam Police on his official Twitter handle saying, "#AssamAgainstDrugs @karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle at Veterbond area under Ratabari PS and seized 121 soap cases containing Heroin (1.5 kg approx). Two accused have been apprehended.Great work @assampolice Keep it up! @DGPAssamPolice".

#AssamAgainstDrugs@karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle at Veterbond area under Ratabari PS and seized 121 soap cases containing Heroin (1.5 kg approx). Two accused have been apprehended.



Great work @assampolice. Keep it up!@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/yFW7gMBsF3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 22, 2023

The estimated market value of the seized heroin is around Rs 12 crore.

Meanwhile, the police are currently interrogating the two arrested persons.





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