Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) seized heroin worth nearly Rs 1.4 crore in Guwahati's Balughat, in Basistha police station area on the evening of December 7. Three peddlers were arrested in this connection.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Special Task Force (STF) led by Inspector Kapil Pathak conducted raids at Balughat and Beltola Bazar under Basistha and Dispur PS jurisdictions respectively.

A total of 27 vials containing 36.05 gm of heroin, a mobile phone, a scooter and some cash were seized from his possession, Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami said in a statement.

Goswami said, "Upon being led by the arrested person, police searched a rented house in Beltola Bazar, Garokuchi Path in Dispur police station area and nabbed two more drug peddlers."

From the duo, police seized 102 vials containing heroin weighing 138 gm, and two mobile phones, he added.

Further investigation is underway, the CPRO said.

Another senior official said that the total value of the seized drugs will be around Rs 1.4 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards.