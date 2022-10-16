Assam Police on October 15 seized heroin 384.56 grams worth Rs 2 crore in the state's Karbi Anglong district bordering Nagaland.

Based on specific input, the police set up a special Naka at Dillai Tiniali under Dillai police station under Karbi Anglong. Around 10.15 AM an alto vehicle bearing registration No: AS 04 E 0781 which was coming from Dimapur's side was intercepted and the police seized the drugs.

On being thorough search of the vehicle, 30 soap boxes of heroin weighing 384.56 grams, were recovered.

The consignment was hidden in a secret chamber behind the passenger seat.

In this connection, the driver of the vehicle, identified as AsemongThupitor (33) was also nabbed.