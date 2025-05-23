Assam Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 622 grams of heroin valued at Rs 3.11 crore during an intelligence-led operation near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Silchar.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the successful operation on social media, emphasising the state government's commitment to combating drug trafficking.

"We will destroy drugs; not let drugs destroy you," Sarma stated, highlighting the administration's zero-tolerance approach toward narcotics.

The arrest comes as part of Assam's intensified anti-drug drive, which has resulted in numerous seizures and arrests across the state in recent months. Law enforcement agencies have been conducting targeted operations based on intelligence inputs to dismantle drug trafficking networks.

The Silchar ISBT area has been identified as a transit point for drug trafficking due to its strategic location and heavy vehicular movement. Police have increased surveillance and checking in the area following intelligence reports about suspicious activities.