Assam Police seize heroin worth Rs 6 crore at Assam–West Bengal border, two arrested

Assam Police on Sunday, July 26 seized a major consignment of suspected heroin valued at an estimated Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore and arrested two alleged drug traffickers during a late-night operation at the Srirampur inter-state check gate in the Gossaigaon subdivision of Kokrajhar district.

The seizure was made during a naka checking drive conducted along the Assam–West Bengal border based on specific intelligence inputs. Police intercepted a Mahindra Camper vehicle at around 3 am and carried out a thorough search.

During the operation, officials recovered 244 packets of suspected heroin concealed inside a specially fabricated secret chamber in the vehicle. Police sources estimated the total weight of the seized contraband at approximately three kilograms.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shravan Kumar (23) and Ashok Kumar (25), both residents of Barmer district in Rajasthan. Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo was allegedly transporting the narcotics from Guwahati to Hasimara in West Bengal.

Police further found that the vehicle had been disguised to evade detection. It was fitted with a National Highways Authority board and was being driven without a registration number plate. During the search, officers recovered a registration plate bearing number GJ08FA7389, which is suspected to have been concealed to avoid identification.

The operation was led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Aziza Gulenur, along with Gossaigaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer Monturam Bora, Officer-in-Charge of Gossaigaon Police Station K S Simte, and personnel from the Simultapu police outpost.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to trace the origin of the narcotics and identify other individuals linked to the interstate drug trafficking network. The accused are being interrogated to ascertain the broader supply chain and possible interstate connections behind the consignment.