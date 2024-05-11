Assam police have seized 1.2 kg of heroin valued at Rs 7 crores in two separate operations in Cachar district. 3 individuals have been apprehended in connection with these operations, marking a significant blow to the illegal drug trade in the region.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, provided details of the operations, stating, "The narcotics were seized in two separate operations at Dholai and Silchar areas. Based on intelligence input, a team of Cachar district police launched an operation in the Dholai area and recovered 55 soap cases containing heroin. In the second operation, police recovered 45 soap cases containing heroin in Silchar area."

The 3 individuals arrested in connection with these operations are currently in police custody, facing charges related to drug trafficking and possession.