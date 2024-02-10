Police in Assam's Karimganj distirct have had a major victory in the war against drugs as they seized a large quantity of heroin and yaba tablets.

Based on secret input, an anti-narcotics operation was launched by Karimganj Police in the Ratabari area. A total of 12 soap boxes containing heroin and 19,800 yaba tablets were recovered from a secret chamber of a vehicle.

A total of three persons were arrested by the police in connection with the drug seizure.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news on social media and applauded the police for their achievement.

"Kudos Assam Police!" said CM Sarma on social media platform X.