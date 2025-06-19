In a major crackdown on illegal liquor transportation, Assam Police intercepted a large consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) en route from Guwahati to Aizawl, Mizoram. The seizure took place during a joint operation conducted by Basistha and Jorabat Police at the Jorabat Naka Checking Point.

The truck (Registration No. AS 01 RC 7957) carrying the illegal liquor was stopped and searched, leading to the arrest of the driver, Kobir Hussain Laskar (23), and the handyman, Milon Hussain Laskar (22). Both are residents of Hailakandi and Cachar districts, respectively.

Police recovered a massive quantity of IMFL being transported without valid documentation. The consignment, as per labels, was meant for sale exclusively within Meghalaya, and transporting it beyond the permitted area violates excise and transportation laws.

Seized Items:

151 cartons of Royal Stag Deluxe Whisky (12 bottles of 750 ml per carton) — Total: 1812 bottles

9 cartons of Royal Parrys Whisky (12 bottles of 180 ml per carton) — Total: 108 bottles

Authorities have registered a case and further investigations are underway to trace the origin and intended buyers of the illicit consignment. Assam Police reiterated their commitment to combating smuggling and ensuring compliance with excise regulations.