Guwahati city police seized a large quantity of illegal heroin from a lodge in Dispur on Saturday, January 14, as part of a major crackdown on drug trafficking in the state.



A team of police, led by Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Partha Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak, raided Barak Lodge based on specific information and found 22 packets of heroin.



The heroin that was seized is estimated to be worth approximately Rs. 2.4 crores, according to the police.

The heroin shipment was found to be in the possession of one individual, Mohammad Noor.

It has been learned that the heroin was being smuggled in from Manipur with the intention of selling it all over the state.

According to the police, the person who was arrested is being questioned, and an investigation to discover additional connections is underway.

Police in Mizoram recently seized a massive shipment of illegal heroin worth more than Rs 5 crore.

The heroin was found in a truck that had been stopped for routine inspection.

According to police, the heroin was found packed within 89 soap boxes, and the shipment weighed a whopping 1,151 kilograms.

The heroin that was seized is said to have a market value of Rs 5.8 crore.



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