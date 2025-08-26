Assam police seize illegal cough syrup worth Rs 3 crore, arrest two

Assam police have arrested two individuals and confiscated over 30,000 bottles of illegal cough syrup containing codeine phosphate, worth around Rs 3 crore, in a major anti-drug operation in Sribhumi district.

The haul was recovered from a vehicle intercepted at the Churaibari outpost on the Assam-Tripura border. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the seizure as a “solid strike against the drug menace” in a post on X.

Codeine phosphate, derived from opium or morphine, is used to treat mild to moderate pain, cough, and diarrhoea.

Experts warn that prolonged use of the substance can lead to mental or physical dependence, making it a significant public health and law enforcement concern.

Authorities said the operation highlights ongoing efforts to curb the illegal circulation of narcotic medicines in the region.