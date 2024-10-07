The Assam police seized illegal drugs worth Rs 3 crores. Two people were also apprehended in this connection.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Karbi Anglong police seized 1.5 kg illegal drugs in the district.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the development and applauded the police officials.

Continuing the drive against drugs in the state, he stated, "In a covert operation based on credible intelligence, @karbianglongpol apprehended two individuals today and seized 1.5 kg of illegal drugs valued at ₹3 crores. Kudos to @assampolice for their relentless efforts in combating the drug menace."

Earlier this week, two separate raids conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence department and local police resulted in significant drug seizures in areas surrounding Karimganj town in Assam.

In Mubarakpur, authorities apprehended a trafficker and confiscated illegal drugs valued at several crore rupees.