The West Guwahati Police Department, in an effort to tackle the issue of drunken driving, conducted raids at roadside eateries (dhabas) that were illegally selling liquor.

The raid was carried out by a team from the Gorchuk Police Station.

During the operation, the police seized 28 bottles of beer (750 ml) and 50 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) of 180 ml each.

The police have initiated legal action against the individuals involved in the illegal sale of liquor at these dhabas.

The crackdown is part of the authorities' efforts to address the menace of drunken driving, which poses a significant risk to road safety. By targeting the illegal sale of liquor at roadside establishments, the police aim to curb the availability of alcohol to motorists, thereby reducing the instances of driving under the influence.