Srirampur police have seized a large quantity of foreign cigarettes during a recent truck raid at the Bengal border. According to reports, the truck, which was loaded with bamboo, was intercepted by the police during a routine check.

The foreign cigarettes were being transported from Assam to other states, and were estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees. The truck's registration number was UP 78HN - 3435.

The police have arrested two individuals in connection with the seizure, identified as Abhishek Kumar and Chhatu Kumar Kashyap. The driver of the truck was also arrested.

This seizure is a significant victory for the Srirampur police, who have been cracking down on illegal smuggling activities in the area. The police have vowed to continue their efforts to combat illegal activities and maintain law and order in the region.

The Srirampur police have once again demonstrated their commitment to upholding the law and protecting the community.

In January of this year, a joint operation by the Customs division and the Assam Rifles led to the discovery of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.57 crore in Mizoram's Tlangsam hamlet, according to an official release.

Acting on specific information, a team consisting of Assam Rifles and Champhai from the customs department conducted the operations. The Assam Rifles squad found the items that had been abandoned in the Champhai district's General Area Tlangsam hamlet and on Zokhawthar Melbuk Road.

The seizures were made on January 17 during two separate operations along the Indo-Myanmar Border, according to the official release.

The joint operation is a significant success in the fight against illegal smuggling and demonstrates the strong collaboration between the Customs division and the Assam Rifles. The discovery of these foreign cigarettes will undoubtedly help to curb the illegal trade of such items and protect public health.