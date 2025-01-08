A routine check at Guwahati railway station led to the discovery of over 1 kg of suspected morphine from a passenger aboard the New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Wednesday morning.

Acting on confidential intelligence, the Government Railway Police (GRP) intercepted 26-year-old Ajoy Kumar Gupta, who was allegedly carrying 1.008 kg of the contraband substance.

Gupta, a resident of Jaitpura village in Bihar's Kaimur district, had boarded the train from Mariani railway station and was headed to Uttar Pradesh.

The seizure occurred during the inspection of train number 12423 DN, with authorities immediately taking Gupta into custody. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.