Assam Police on March 6 night seized a massive consignment of narcotics and apprehended two people in connection with the matter in the state's Nagaon district, said the police official.

As per the official, the anti-narcotics raid was carried out based on specific inputs and intercepted a sedan car bearing registration number WB 02 AA 7211 at Jakhalabandha.

When the police team searched the vehicle, they came across a total of 18.27 kilograms of morphine consignment worth Rs over 9.13 crore which was seized.

Besides this, the police team apprehended two people, including the driver of the car in connection with the matter.

''So far we have come to know the accused are from Guwahati's Basistha area. As of now, we are investigating the matter and also the links which might reveal more details of the case. Presently, there are no past records of those that have been arrested, however, we are also looking into it. This will take some time,'' the Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Doley said while speaking to media over the matter.

The SP further informed that the Police have also taken the help of the Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and we are also reaching approaching police officials in Guwahati regarding the case.

''After getting the required details, the angle of investigations will be carried out,'' she added.

Also read: Assam: Guwahati Municipal Corporation to discontinue water supply in certain areas from March 31, 2023