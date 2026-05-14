Assam Police seize narcotics worth Rs 21.36 crore in Amingaon, five held

A major narcotics consignment allegedly being transported from Manipur to a neighbouring state was intercepted by Assam Police at Amingaon, leading to the seizure of heroin and opium valued at approximately Rs 21.36 crore, officials said.

According to police sources, specific intelligence inputs were received indicating that a bus bearing registration number AS 06 AC 7555 would be used to transport narcotics from Kwatka in Manipur through Amingaon. The information further suggested that around five suspected peddlers would be travelling in the vehicle without any ordinary passengers on board.

Acting on the input, a team of police led by Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional SP, STF intercepted the bus at Amingaon and conducted a search operation. During the search, officials recovered 197 soap cases containing heroin weighing 2.561 kilograms, excluding the weight of the soap box covers. In addition, 8 kilograms of opium were recovered from a concealed compartment inside the vehicle.

Police apprehended five persons, all residents of Manipur, in connection with the seizure. The accused have been identified as Abdul Latif (33), son of late Tayeb Ali of Ward No. 6, Kwakta; Md Taher Ali (38), son of late Yakub Ali of Ward No. 5, Kwakta; Md Islamuddin (38), son of late Tajuddin of Ward No. 8, Kwakta; Md Latip (30), son of late Yakub Ali of Ward No. 4, under Phuchakhei Police Station in Bishnupur district; and Md Ajmer (37), son of Abdul Hakem of Nahrup Pankhong under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district.

Officials stated that necessary legal procedures have been initiated against the apprehended individuals.

The total estimated value of the seized contraband has been assessed at around Rs 21 crore and 36 lakh.