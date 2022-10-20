As per sources, the police chased three mafias and were able to seize banned opium worth around Rs 26 lakh from the Digboi Borjan Maya Bazar premises.

It is to be mentioned here that 13 packets of suspected opium weighing 12.76 kg were seized.

The operation was led by Margherita SDPO Hemant Boro, DSP Partha Duvara and OC Nitu Sangmai of Bardoomsa police station.

Notably, during the operation, a passenger car carrying the alleged opium managed to flee from the spot.

Further police revealed that the banned drugs were brought from Dimapur and is been supplied to traders at Digboi, Pengeri and Bhadai intersections.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ganesh Chhetri, Hemant Chhetri and Kamal Chhetri.

Earlier in September 2022, three persons were arrested with around nine kg of suspected opium in Kohima on September 22, Kohima SP (crime).

Nagaland Police personnel of Narcotic Cell PS (PHQ), on September 22 at around 09:00 AM while conducting surprise MVCP at NH-2, intercepted one Mahindra vehicle Scorpio (Pearl white colour) bearing registration number AS02AA/2619, at National Highway-2 near Viswema Y Junction Pfutsero/Imphal road.

The vehicle was proceeding from Imphal, Manipur via Kohima to Nagaon, Assam.

Through checking of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of ten packets containing around nine kg of suspected opium.