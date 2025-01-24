Assam police seized a 16-kilogram opium consignment valued at approximately Rs 4 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday.



The seizure occurred during a routine vehicle check at Old Lahorijan, where a truck traveling from Dimapur was intercepted. Upon inspection, the illicit consignment was discovered, police officials confirmed.



The truck’s driver, Sukhjinder Singh, and co-pilot, Nandalal Chamar, were taken into custody for further questioning. The investigation into the case is ongoing, authorities added.



The operation marks another success in Assam’s intensified efforts to curb the transportation and trade of illegal substances across the state.





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