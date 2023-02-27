Guwahati Police on February 26 seized 1.056 kg of drugs and apprehended three persons in the city's Basistha area, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The seizure was made after police intercepted two vehicles at Nalapara in the Basistha area.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sarma appreciated the Guwahati police.

''Last night, @GuwahatiPol intercepted two vehicles at Nalapara, Basistha and seized 88 soap cases containing Heroin weighing 1.056 kg. Also, three accused have been apprehended. Really appreciate the efforts by @assampolice. Keep it up team👍'', the Assam CM tweeted.

#AssamAgainstDrugs



Last night, @GuwahatiPol intercepted two vehicles at Nalapara, Basistha and seized 88 soap cases containing Heroin weighing 1.056 kg. Also, three accused have been apprehended.



Really appreciate the efforts by @assampolice. Keep it up team👍@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/VzAakeAL90 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 27, 2023

On February 26, Assam Police seized a significant amount of brown sugar at Kariyapani under Lekhapani police station and the police arrested three drug peddlers identified as Mahan Kairi, Joynong Jugli, and Monuj Pradhan, who were chased by the public and handed over to the Lekhapani police.

As per police, the seized items included two bikes, Rs 2,000 in cash, and a mobile phone. Additionally, four were arrested, and seized 19 grams of drugs from them.

It is worth mentioning that the anti-drug drive has been ongoing in the state for some time now, and this latest success is a testament to the commitment of the Assam Police to rid the state of the drug menace.

The police have been working tirelessly to identify and apprehend drug dealers and peddlers and have been conducting regular raids in various parts of the state.

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