Police in Assam's Baihata have seized 15.049 kg of suspected cannabis (ganja) and apprehended a man during a naka-checking operation conducted on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

According to the police, a team from Baihata Police intercepted a vehicle during routine naka checking after receiving information about the transportation of narcotics. A subsequent search led to the recovery of 15.049 kg of suspected cannabis, packed in three separate packets.

The person apprehended has been identified as Ridip Kumar, a resident of Kamrup district. Further legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the seizure, police said.

The seizure comes days after the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Assam Police, seized methamphetamine tablets worth approximately Rs 3.49 crore and arrested a suspected drug trafficker in Assam's Cachar district.

The operation was conducted along Silchar Bypass Road as part of an ongoing crackdown on narcotics trafficking. During the operation, the joint team recovered 1.363 kg of methamphetamine tablets and seized a scooty and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

The arrested individual, along with the seized contraband and other items, was subsequently handed over to the Assam Police for further investigation and legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as Yaba or party tablets, contain a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine. Often referred to as the 'crazy drug', these highly addictive synthetic substances are banned in India.

Such drugs continue to be smuggled into the Northeast, with Myanmar serving as a major source of narcotics entering the region.