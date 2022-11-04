Assam Police on November 4 detained a woman with over 33 lakh cash at Lumding railway station in the state.

As per reports, during a joint operation, the police seized the cash from a compartment of Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express and also detained the woman in connection with the case.

The arrested woman has been identified as Sharmila, who reportedly had been smuggling the money to Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter and scanning each and every minute detail to dig out more information in this regard.

''Both Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police Force (GRP) while conducting a search in the Jorhat Jan Shatabdi express recovered 33 lakh cash from the lady. We are looking into the matter of whether she brought the money for business purposes or not. Only after proper investigation, we will be able to unfold the truth,'' a police official said while speaking to the media persons.

The police official further said that the money was brought from Dimapur to Guwahati and the lady stays in Guwahati.

''She (the detained lady) said she does business and also claimed that the seized money is of her business. However, we will conduct investigations in this regard,'' the police official added.