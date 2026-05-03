Assam: Police seize over 8 Kg Cannabis in Kalgachia raid, two arrested

Police conducted a raid at Assam's Saorachara area under Kalgachia and arrested two alleged drug peddlers after recovering a substantial quantity of cannabis from their residences.

The accused have been identified as Zakir Hussain and Mukhtar Ali.



During the operation, police seized 8.475 kilograms of cannabis, Rs 19,000 in cash, and one mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

Officials said the contraband was recovered from the houses of the two arrested individuals. The accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.