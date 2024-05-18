Assam Police seize over 900 grams of heroin in major drug busts

Assam Police, in a significant crackdown on drug peddling, have seized over 900 grams of heroin in two separate operations over the past two days. This action is part of the ongoing #AssamAgainstDrugs initiative aimed at eliminating narcotics from the state and protecting the youth.

The Karbi Anglong Police confiscated approximately 574 grams of heroin powder hidden in 50 plastic soap boxes and seized a vehicle involved in the transportation. In a separate operation, Karimganj Police seized around 350 grams of heroin and arrested two suspects.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on May 18, commended the efforts. Taking to Twitter, he stated, "Great job, Team Assam!"