Assam: Police seize pickup truck transporting cattle in Sapkata, two arrested

In a late-night operation in Sapkata, Gossaigaon, police intercepted and seized a Bolero pickup truck illegally transporting cattle. A total of 13 cows were recovered from the vehicle, bearing registration number AS 17 C 4883. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the incident.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rabiul Alam and Abdul Khalek, both residents of Bilasipara in Dhubri district.

Based on prior intelligence regarding illegal cattle transportation, Sapkata Police had set up an interception point. Upon being signaled to stop, the pickup truck attempted to flee at high speed. However, the vehicle lost control and overturned during the escape attempt.

Following the accident, the police successfully seized the vehicle along with the cattle and apprehended the two alleged smugglers.

Unfortunately, due to the impact of the accident, one cow died on the spot while several others sustained serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the cattle were being transported from Bangor Pakriguri to Jaleswar in Dhubri district.