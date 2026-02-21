Assam police seize pistol, sword during late-night raid in Tezpur, arrest youth ahead of assembly elections

A late-night operation by police in Assam’s Sonitpur district led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man and the seizure of firearms and sharp weapons from his rented accommodation, officials said on Saturday, February 21.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Tezpur Police carried out a raid and apprehended Ibrahim Ali (29), a resident of Samdora under Pachmile area in Tezpur. The accused was taken into custody following a search operation at his rented house within the jurisdiction of Tezpur Police Station.

During the search, police recovered and seized a factory-made .22 pistol along with five rounds of live ammunition. In addition, a sword and a khukuri were also found inside the premises.

Officials confirmed that the weapons have been seized as evidence and necessary legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused under relevant provisions of law. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the arms and whether the accused has links to any criminal network.

Police said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms possession and ensure public safety in the region.