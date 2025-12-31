Assam police seize psychotropic capsules, 24-year-old held in Bilasipara

Assam police seized a consignment of psychotropic capsules and arrested a 24-year-old man during an evening operation in Dhubri on December 30, dealing a blow to the illegal drug trade in the area.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a team from Bilasipara Police Station carried out a raid around 7:40 pm at Gatapara (Ward No. 8). Officers intercepted a suspect and recovered 23 units of SENSPAS+ capsules, a substance often misused as a substitute for narcotics.

The seizure was conducted in the presence of witnesses, with police stating that all legal procedures were followed during the search and confiscation.

The accused has been identified as Firdus Hoque (24), son of Nur Alom Hoque, a resident of Botertol in Dhubri district. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and the accused has been taken into custody.

Investigators are now probing the source of the capsules and examining whether the arrest is linked to a wider distribution network operating in the district.