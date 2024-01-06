The Karimganj police acting on a tip-off from the superintendent of police, successfully seized drugs worth crores of rupees in the ongoing battle against narcotics trafficking. Two alleged traffickers were apprehended during the operation which took place in the vicinity of the bypass.

The operation unfolded when the Karimganj police, led by the superintendent of police, intercepted a car with registration number AS/11/D/8655. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed a stash of nine thousand Yaba tablets, a popular and illicitly traded narcotic substance.

The arrested individuals, identified as Kumarjit Deb and Dhiman Bhattacharya, both residents of Silchar, had reportedly traveled to Karimganj with the intention of selling the seized tablets. Sources indicate that the estimated market value of the confiscated Yaba tablets is a staggering Rs 1 crore.