In a latest crackdown on suspected election-related misconduct, Samaguri police in Assam's Nagaon district intercepted a vehicle on Thursday, October 31, uncovering a significant stash of cash totaling Rs 1,11,800. The money, reportedly being transported without authorization, is believed to have been intended for voter inducement ahead of the upcoming by-elections, raising serious concerns regarding electoral fairness.

The vehicle, identified by the registration number AS 01 GB 2663, was stopped during routine police checks. Officials suspect the funds were earmarked for illegal distribution to influence voter decisions in the five Assembly constituencies where elections are scheduled for November 13, with results expected on November 23. The constituencies are Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri.

Samaguri police have initiated a detailed investigation to determine the origins of the cash and identify any individuals involved in this potential election code violation. Officials are committed to upholding electoral integrity and have emphasized that appropriate legal action will follow the investigation’s findings. Updates are anticipated as more information surfaces.

The by-elections became necessary after several Assam MLAs moved into parliamentary roles post-Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. The vacancies included two MLAs from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one each from BJP allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), and one from the opposition Congress.

Among the notable shifts, BJP’s Parimal Suklabaidya and Ranjit Dutta, who represented the Dholai and Behali constituencies respectively, secured the Cachar and Tezpur parliamentary seats. AGP's veteran Phani Bhushan Choudhury, a consistent winner in Bongaigaon since 1985, won the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat, while UPPL’s Joyanta Basumatary claimed Kokrajhar. With stakes high across party lines, authorities remain vigilant against potential election violations as polling day approaches.