Assam cops arrest one with banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 cr

The Assam police seized banned 'Yaba' tablets with an estimated value of over Rs 10 crore in Sribhumi district. A drug peddler was also arrested in this connection.

Taking to his official X handle on September 5 night, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the police seized 70,000 'Yaba' tablets in a major anti-narcotics operation.

''Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 cr seized- still think you can outrun @assampolice? One peddler has been arrested in this #AssamAgainstDrugs drive," Sarma said.

Necessary legal procedures have been already initiated, a police officer said.

'Yaba' tablet is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine.

Earlier this week, Assam's Kamrup police intercepted a vehicle, suspected of transporting narcotics from Manipur’s Churachandpur district to Lower Assam.

A thorough search led to the recovery of 74 soap boxes containing heroin, weighing approximately 910 grams (excluding packaging). The contraband had been cleverly concealed inside the car’s door panels and rear compartment.