Assam Police seize Rs 14 crore worth of drugs in Cachar, one arrested

A joint anti-narcotics operation in Assam’s Cachar district has led to the arrest of one person and the seizure of drugs valued at Rs 14 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The operation was conducted by a combined team of Cachar Police and the Assam Rifles in the Tolengram area, targeting what officials described as a major trafficking route.

Calling it a significant enforcement action, Sarma wrote on X: “Big blow to the drug peddlers in Cachar. Rs 14 cr of drugs recovered.” He also praised the agencies involved, saying, “Kudos to @cacharpolice & @official_dgar for a joint anti-narcotics operation at Tolengram.”

According to details shared by the chief minister, the team recovered “154 soap cases of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets” from the accused’s possession. Yaba tablets, which contain methamphetamine, are banned in India under the Controlled Substances Act.

Officials said the seizure underscores ongoing concerns about cross-border drug trafficking in the region, with authorities signalling that further investigations and follow-up operations are likely.