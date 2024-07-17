Acting on intelligence inputs, the Karbi Anglong Police intercepted a vehicle and seized 548.93 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 4 crore. The heroin was concealed in hidden compartments within the vehicle.

Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with this significant drug bust.

Praising Karbi Anglong Police for the mega drug bust, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "Based on intelligence inputs, @karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle and seized 548.93 grams of heroin, valued at appx ₹4cr from hidden compartments of the vehicle. Two people have been apprehended in this connection".

Also read: Assam: Huge quantities of heroin seized, woman among 2 held in Bongaigaon during drug bust

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police conducted a raid in Kakaijana, Bongaigaon district, uncovering 62 containers filled with heroin. The operation, led by Karnav Patwari, the North Salmara sub-divisional police officer, resulted in the arrest of a couple and the seizure of the illicit drugs.

Moinuddin Ali and his wife, Moyful Khatun, from Bijni in Chirang district, were apprehended during the raid. The couple, along with a four-year-old child, was transporting the drug-laden containers on a bike bearing the registration number AS 26 F 6048. The police operation successfully intercepted them while they were en route to supply the drugs at the Sidalsati flyover.