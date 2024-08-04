A major drug bust in Assam's Katigorah area has resulted in the confiscation of 20,000 YABA tablets with an estimated street value of Rs 6 crore.

The Cachar Police conducted a special operation targeting narcotics being transported from a neighbouring state.

During the raid, police apprehended one suspect and seized a vehicle used for transporting the illegal substances. This operation is part of the ongoing "Assam Against Drugs" campaign, which aims to curb drug trafficking in the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the efforts of the police force on social media, highlighting the success of the anti-narcotics operation.