Assam police seize Rs 6 crore worth of YABA tablets in Katigorah
Assam Police confiscated Rs 6 crore worth of YABA tablets in Katigorah. The operation is part of the 'Assam Against Drugs' campaign aimed at curbing drug trafficking in the region.
A major drug bust in Assam's Katigorah area has resulted in the confiscation of 20,000 YABA tablets with an estimated street value of Rs 6 crore.
The Cachar Police conducted a special operation targeting narcotics being transported from a neighbouring state.
During the raid, police apprehended one suspect and seized a vehicle used for transporting the illegal substances. This operation is part of the ongoing "Assam Against Drugs" campaign, which aims to curb drug trafficking in the region.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the efforts of the police force on social media, highlighting the success of the anti-narcotics operation.
Crackdown on Drugs continues 💉— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 4, 2024
In an anti-narcotics operation carried out by @cacharpolice in Katigorah, a special operation was conducted leading to the seizure of 20,000 YABA tablets 💊 worth ₹6cr.
The narcotics substance was being transported from a neighbouring State.… pic.twitter.com/S8Z64hpAnL
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