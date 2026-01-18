Assam police seize Rs 70 lakh worth of contraband in Karbi Anglong, one arrested

Assam police on Sunday, January 18 seized a large consignment of contraband in Karbi Anglong district, dealing yet another blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

According to official sources, Assam Police intercepted and seized 10 kilograms of contraband, estimated to be worth Rs 70 lakh, during an operation carried out on January 18 in Karbi Anglong. The accused involved in the illegal transportation of the drugs has been arrested, and further investigation is underway to trace the wider network linked to the consignment.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development through a post on social media platform X, praising the alertness and efficiency of the police. In his message, the Chief Minister said that the traffickers had assumed the contraband would go unnoticed, but were instead caught red-handed by the Karbi Anglong Police. Emphasising the state’s zero-tolerance approach, Sarma asserted that Assam’s roads are meant for development and progress, not for the delivery of narcotics.

"They brought opium thinking

@assampolice

wouldn’t notice. Instead

@karbianglongpol

said “BUSTED”!

10 kg contraband worth ₹70 lakh seized, accused arrested. In Assam, roads are for development, not for drug delivery.

#AssamAgainstDrugs", wrote CM Sarma on X.

The seizure adds to a growing list of successful anti-drug operations carried out by Assam Police under the state’s ongoing “war against drugs,” aimed at dismantling supply chains, arresting traffickers, and safeguarding youth from the harmful impact of narcotics.