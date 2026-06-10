Assam police seize six suspected stolen motorcycles, arrest alleged bike thief

In a major breakthrough against vehicle theft, police in Assam's Nagaon district seized six suspected stolen motorcycles and arrested an alleged bike thief during a special operation conducted on June 10.

The operation was carried out by the Doomdoomia Police Outpost under the leadership of police officer Kartik Basak in the Balisatra weekly market area of Doomdoomia.

During the raid, police apprehended Ashikul Islam, a resident of Bajakati Pathar under the jurisdiction of Beloguri Police Station.

Officials said six motorcycles suspected to have been stolen were recovered and seized during the operation.

Police have launched an intensive investigation to ascertain the origin of the seized motorcycles and determine whether they are linked to a larger vehicle theft network operating across districts.

The arrested individual is currently being interrogated, and investigators are working to identify other members allegedly associated with the theft racket.

Police said further arrests and recoveries may follow as the investigation progresses.

