Bagori police conducted a raid on Highway 37 at Budhapahar in Kaliabor on Saturday morning, leading to the seizure of three smuggled cows and the arrest of two individuals.

The raid resulted in the capture of Idil Hussain from Barghuli no. 2 under Uluvani police station and Sadikul Islam from Lailuri.

The suspects were apprehended while transporting the smuggled cattle in a Baleno vehicle bearing registration number AS01 FV 5107.

The vehicle was en route to Uluvani in Rupohihat when it was intercepted by the authorities.

Despite the successful arrests, three accomplices—identified as Requib, Hannan, and Muskar Rahman—managed to evade capture and are currently on the run.

Police efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the absconding individuals.