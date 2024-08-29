In a significant anti-drug operation on Wednesday night, police in Golakganj, Dhubri, apprehended Hafijul Hoque, a resident of Koimari Part III village. Hoque, the son of Ajahar Ali Sheikh, was found in possession of a suspected illegal drug during a raid led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Sanjoy Boro.

Acting on credible intelligence, the police team conducted a raid on PED Road at Koimari Part I, within the Chotoguma Watch Post area. During the operation, authorities seized a soapbox from Hoque, which contained approximately 14.34 grams of a substance believed to be Brown Sugar. A motorcycle with the registration AS-17L-4167 was also confiscated from the suspect.

The suspected contraband was seized in the presence of local witnesses, ensuring adherence to legal protocols and the chain of custody. The police have committed to following due process to maintain the integrity of the evidence.