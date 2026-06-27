Assam police seize suspected drugs worth Rs 80 lakh in Guwahati, one arrested

In a major anti-drug operation, Garchuk Police seized a large quantity of suspected narcotic substances from the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) area in Guwahati and arrested one person in connection with the case.

According to sources, the consignment was allegedly being transported from Paltan Bazar to the ISBT area. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police launched an operation and intercepted the suspected drug consignment before it could be moved further.

During the search, officials recovered the suspected contraband concealed inside 15 soap cases, allegedly in an attempt to evade detection. The estimated market value of the seized items is around Rs 80 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Anuj Kumar, a resident of Bihar. He was taken into custody following the recovery.

Police have initiated further investigation to ascertain the intended destination of the consignment and determine whether additional individuals or a larger drug trafficking network were involved in the operation.

Authorities are continuing efforts to trace possible links and uncover the broader supply chain behind the alleged smuggling attempt.