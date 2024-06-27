Dhubri Police seized suspected gold and arrested one individual at the Gauripur Police Station, in the Dhubri district of Assam, on June 26.

The arrested individual, identified as Ali Hussain, son of the late Dilbar Khan and resident of Dangirchar in Gauripur Police Station area, was apprehended based on specific intelligence. During the operation, authorities recovered two pieces of suspected gold, totaling 845.24 grams, from Hussain.

According to reports, Hussain was intercepted by police at Dawbhangi bridge while allegedly en route to finalize a deal involving the sale of the suspected gold. The seizure took place in the presence of local witnesses.

Following his initial apprehension, Hussain confessed to transporting the gold. A team led by Circle Inspector Ratul Haloi of Golakganj, accompanied by OC Jitumani Deka and SI Jeetraj Shyam from Gauripur Police Station, conducted a raid at the residence of Ahmed Khan in Dangirchar. Despite Khan's escape during the raid, police recovered materials and tools used for manufacturing fake gold concealed within his house.

Ali Hussain has been detained at Gauripur Police Station for further interrogation as the investigation continues into the smuggling operation and the production of counterfeit gold materials.