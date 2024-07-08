A police team from Matia Police Station in Goalpara district, Assam, conducted a successful search operation at Nabagata Simlitola bazaar, leading to the seizure of suspected heroin and the arrest of two individuals.

The operation, led by the Officer in Charge of Matia Police Station, resulted in the recovery of 50 plastic vials believed to contain heroin. Further, the team seized a Pulsar motorcycle during the raid.

Law enforcement officials have taken two suspects into custody in connection with the drug seizure. The identities of the arrested individuals have not been disclosed at this time.