In a decisive action against the rampant drug trade, the police in Bongaigaon district conducted a successful anti-drug operation in Abhayapuri, leading to the arrest of two individuals involved in the smuggling of illegal substances.

The operation unfolded on the State Highway 2 at Deohati, where law enforcement intercepted a motorcycle, identified by the registration number AS 14 J 5589, which was suspected of transporting a significant quantity of heroin.

The accused, Morjina Khatun and Zahirul Haque, were taken into custody during the raid. The police recovered three soap boxes filled with a substance believed to be heroin.

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Preliminary reports suggest that the consignment was being transported from Langla to Abhayapuri Deohati, with the intention of distribution in the region.

Upon further investigation, authorities confirmed that the seized contraband amounted to 119 grams of suspected heroin.

The arrested individuals are currently being interrogated to uncover more details about the drug network, with further investigations underway.