In a major crackdown on chicken smuggling, Shimultapu police have seized three bolero pickup vehicles filled with broiler chicken in Srirampur. The police team chased and seized the cars while they were being smuggled into Assam through the Bengal border region.

According to reports, the cars belonged to a smuggler named Baila from West Bengal who had been smuggling chicken into Assam every day by bypassing the animal department's directives. Despite the animal department's orders to stop such illegal activities, the smugglers continued to transport the chickens by dusting the eyes of the police.

The police team, however, managed to track down the cars while they were secretly passing through a village. The number plates of the seized cars are AS16 PC 5258, AS18AC 4142, and AS18 AC 2263.

Earlier on March 25, In a major crackdown on poultry smuggling, a team of Bhowraguri police seized two Bolero pickup vehicles loaded with broiler chickens being smuggled through the Assam-Bengal border region. The incident occurred late last night when the Bhooranguri police officer intercepted the vehicles and seized them.

The two vehicles bearing registration numbers AS-06-BC-9907 and AS-18-AC-2842 were reportedly from West Bengal and were on their way to Assam, ignoring the directions of the animal department. Despite the crackdown on poultry smuggling in the region, smugglers have been trying to bypass the authorities and smuggle chickens across the border.