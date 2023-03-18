In a crackdown on the illegal trade of boiler chicken in Assam, police have seized three Bolero pickup vehicles loaded with smuggled poultry meat in Gossaigaon. According to sources, the chicken was being brought from West Bengal through a smuggled route and was intended for sale in local markets in the state.

The police action was carried out following a tip-off about a group of boiler traders entering Assam through the illegal route from West Bengal. The traders reportedly visited Patgaon in Gosaigaon, as well as Kachugaon and Serfangguri, to sell their stock. However, the police intercepted the vehicles near Patgaon and arrested the drivers.

The seized vehicles, with registration numbers AS 16 AC-4241, AS 16 AC-4242, and AS 16 AC-4243, were carrying several hundred kilograms of boiler chicken. The police handed over the vehicles and the chicken to the animal husbandry department for further action. No arrests have been made so far, but the police are investigating the case.

Earlie on March 14, In a clear case of smuggling, two pick-up trucks carrying broiler chickens from West Bengal were intercepted in Gokulkata village of Gossaigaon, Assam, after they met with an accident. The incident has raised concerns about the prevalence of a syndicate circle involved in the illegal transport of poultry into the state.

Assam has banned the import of broilers to prevent the spread of avian influenza, which has been reported in several parts of the country. Despite the ban, the illegal transport of poultry has continued, with smugglers finding new and creative ways to bring in their goods.

According to local residents, the two pick-up trucks with the registration numbers ML 05 Y 6329 and AS 16 AC 3674 were transporting broiler chickens from West Bengal when they met with an accident. The local people were quick to respond and rescued the vehicles from the falling position. They then detained the drivers and informed the Shimultapu police about the incident.

Trafficking brokers are believed to be involved in the illegal transportation of poultry into Assam and are known to operate in a secretive manner to avoid detection by authorities. The incident has raised concerns about the effectiveness of measures put in place to prevent illegal transport of poultry and the need for stricter enforcement.

The ban on the import of broilers was imposed to prevent the spread of avian influenza, which has affected several parts of the country. The illegal import of broilers not only puts the health of the people at risk but also has the potential to cause economic losses to the poultry industry in the state.