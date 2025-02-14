Authorities have uncovered an alleged illegal siphoning of LPG from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) plant in Gopanari, prompting IOCL to lodge a formal complaint with Digboi police.



Following the complaint, a police team conducted a raid in Gopanari, leading to the seizure of an LPG-laden truck (Registration No. AS 02 BC 8951) from the premises of an individual identified as Medini Moran. Investigations revealed discrepancies in the shipment, with the truck carrying 70 cylinders fewer than the permitted quantity.



Despite the gravity of the allegations, IOCL officials have remained tight-lipped about the incident. However, sources indicate that the company has verbally directed the supplying agency to replenish the missing cylinders.



In connection with the case, Digboi police have registered an FIR (Case No. 31/2025) under multiple sections, including U/S 61(2)/316(3)/318(4)/323/303(2)/125 B of the NSA 2025 and R/W Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act. Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the irregularities and those responsible for the alleged malpractice.