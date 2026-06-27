Assam Police seize truck carrying 40 suspected stolen cattle in Sivasagar, two detained

The Sivasagar Police seized a truck allegedly transporting 40 suspected stolen cattle and detained two persons during a night operation on National Highway 37 in Assam's Sivasagar district.

The truck, was intercepted while it was travelling from Dibrugarh towards Nagaon, police said.

The detained persons were identified as Bijoy Doley and Amar Deka, who were serving as the driver and handyman of the vehicle.

According to the police, the cattle were being transported illegally. The truck and the animals were seized, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Police said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb the illegal transportation and smuggling of cattle along the National Highway passing through Sivasagar.

Further investigation is underway.